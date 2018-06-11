Dodgers belt three homers to beat Braves, 7-2

Max Muncy hit a home run for the third consecutive game and Ross Stripling gave up two runs over 6 2/3 innings Sunday as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a 7-2 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers hit three more home runs Sunday and now have gone deep 43 times in their last 23 games. They had 39 home runs in their first 42 games. Logan Forsythe and Enrique Hernandez also hit home runs.

The Braves went 2-4 on their West Coast road trip to San Diego and Los Angeles. Atlanta has a National League-leading 324 runs scored (5.0 per game), but produced just 10 during three games in Los Angeles.

Muncy’s career-best 12th home run of the season was a solo shot in the fifth inning. His previous high for homers in a season was three in 45 games for the Oakland Athletics in 2015. He played his 44th game for the Dodgers on Sunday.

Stripling (5-1) gave up two runs on four hits, while striking out six in winning his fifth consecutive start. Stripling’s string of consecutive victories began May 19 when he shut down the Washington Nationals. Since that date, the Dodgers are 16-6.

Braves starter Sean Newcomb (7-2) gave up five runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander’s streak of seven consecutive winning decisions came to an end. The last time he lost a game before Sunday was his season debut on April 2 against the Nationals.

Forsythe got the Dodgers’ offense started with a home run in the third inning, his second of the season. It was the first home run Newcomb had allowed in 44 innings, which was the longest streak by a starter in the major leagues. Muncy also homered off Newcomb.

Hernandez gave the Dodgers an insurance run with his solo home run in the seventh inning, his eighth of the season. Forsythe had two hits for just his third multi-hit game since coming off the disabled list (shoulder) on May 15.

—Field Level Media