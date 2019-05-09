Dodgers earn series sweep of Braves

EditorsNote: rewords second, fourth and eighth grafs

May 8, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy (13) rounds the bases after hitting a solo run home run in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Clayton Kershaw pitched into the seventh inning, while Enrique Hernandez, Max Muncy and Justin Turner hit home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 9-4 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Wednesday to finish off a three-game sweep.

The victory was the Dodgers’ 10th consecutive at home. Los Angeles has swept its last three series at Dodger Stadium and owns a major-league-best 15-4 home mark. The Dodgers have won five of the past six games overall and 10 of 13.

Ronald Acuna hit a home run for the Braves, who were swept one series after they swept the Marlins at Miami. The Braves were swept in a series for the third time this season and first time at Dodger Stadium since 2016.

Kershaw (2-0) gave up four runs on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings, continuing his strong career record against the Braves. Including the postseason, the left-hander is now 7-0 against Atlanta with a 1.49 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings.

Hernandez gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the second inning when he went deep against Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz. It was Hernandez’s seventh home run but his first of the month.

Muncy made it 3-0 in the third inning with his eighth homer of the season and third in the past five games.

Acuna cut the Dodgers’ lead to 3-2 in the fourth inning with a two-run shot against Kershaw. It was Acuna’s seventh home run but first since April 16. It was also his first extra-base hit since April 27.

After the Dodgers scored twice in the fifth inning to take a 5-3 lead, the Braves took advantage of a misplay by third baseman Turner to score twice in the seventh. Josh Donaldson’s RBI single chased Kershaw, and Freddie Freeman added an RBI single against left-hander Scott Alexander.

The Dodgers took charge in their half of the seventh inning, getting RBI singles from Corey Seager and Alex Verdugo for a 7-4 lead. Turner added a two-run home run in the eighth, his fifth of the season and fourth in the past two games.

Foltynewicz (0-2) gave up five runs on five hits over six innings with four walks and two strikeouts.

—Field Level Media