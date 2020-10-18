Seager, Turner slug Dodgers into Game 7 of NLCS

Corey Seager and Justin Turner hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed their rebound from a slow start in the National League Championship Series to force a deciding Game 7 with a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Arlington, Texas.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler helped make a three-run, first inning hold up by pitching six scoreless innings. He gave up seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Braves starter Max Fried worked through his struggles in the opening inning to keep the Braves in the game.

Fried allowed three runs on eight hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. He threw 109 pitches to protect a taxed Atlanta bullpen.

The Dodgers trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in the series but will now get a chance to advance to their third World Series in the past four years with a victory on Sunday. They will send rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin to the mound in the deciding game.

The Braves have now missed out on two chances to go to their first World Series since 1999. They also will turn to a rookie in right-hander Ian Anderson, who has yet to give up a run in three playoff starts and 15 2/3 postseason innings.

Fried (0-1) opened his outing in Game 6 by getting Mookie Betts on a fly ball to center field. Seager followed with a home run to right field on a 0-1 curveball, while Turner crushed a sinker two pitches later over the wall in center.

After a walk to Max Muncy and a single from Will Smith, Cody Bellinger delivered run-scoring single to center for a 3-0 advantage.

The Braves had a prime scoring chance in the second inning, opening with singles from Travis d’Arnaud, Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson to load the bases. But Buehler (1-0) escaped the jam by striking out Austin Riley and Nick Markakis, before Cristian Pache grounded out.

Atlanta had another scoring chance in the fifth inning. Freddie Freeman singled with two outs before Marcell Ozuna crushed a drive to right field. But Dodgers outfielder Betts made a leaping catch up against the wall to rob Ozuna of extra bases.

The Dodgers’ bullpen shut down the Braves. Blake Treinen gave up a run in the seventh inning on a Ronald Acuna RBI double. Pedro Baez pitched a perfect eighth inning, while Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth for his second save of the postseason and his first since the wild-card round.

--Field Level Media