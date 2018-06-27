Baez's slam, 5 RBIs lead Cubs past Dodgers, 9-4

Javier Baez hit two home runs, including a grand slam in a six-run sixth inning, as the Chicago Cubs rolled to a 9-4 victory Tuesday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cubs starter Jon Lester (10-2) gave up two runs on four hits over five innings to win his sixth consecutive start. He’s claimed victory in eight of his last nine outings.

The Cubs ended their five-game losing streak, all on the road, while also snapping their six-game regular-season losing streak at Dodger Stadium that dated back to 2016.

Dodgers starter Ross Stripling gave up one run over five innings in a no-decision, after losing to the Cubs last week at Wrigley Field. Before facing the Cubs in back-to-back starts, Stripling was on a six-start winning streak.

The grand slam was the fourth of Baez’s career and also the fourth time he has hit multiple home runs in a game, including three times this season. Baez finished the night with four hits, three of which went for extra bases. He has 16 home runs this season.

The Dodgers carried a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning before the Cubs broke free against relievers Yimi Garcia (1-2) and Edward Paredes. The inning was extended because of an error by Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig when he failed to catch a line drive into the right-center field gap by Ian Happ.

The only other Cubs run before the sixth inning came on Baez’s solo home run in the fifth inning. Willson Contreras had an RBI single in the eighth, and Albert Almora had an RBI single in the ninth.

The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger had two hits, including an RBI single and a run scored. Both hits for the left-handed-hitting Bellinger came against the lefty Lester. Austin Barnes added an RBI single in the fifth inning, and Max Muncy had a run-scoring single in the eighth after Enrique Hernandez scored on a wild pitch.

Despite the defeat, the Dodgers are still 16-6 in June, but have lost three times in five games this month to the Cubs.

Lester now has a 1.89 ERA over his six-start winning streak and a 1.73 ERA going back to April 30, a span of 11 outings.

—Field Level Media