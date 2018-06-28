Dodgers blast three homers, dump Cubs, 7-5

Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger hit home runs Wednesday, and Alex Wood went seven innings for the first time since his season debut as the Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a 7-5 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs.

The Dodgers increased their major-league-leading home run total in June to 51, the second most in a single month in franchise history and two off the club’s all-time high.

Pederson has 11 home runs on the season, with 10 of those in June alone. Muncy hit his ninth in the month and Bellinger hit his eighth. Muncy and Bellinger each have 16 homers on the season.

Willson Contreras drove in four runs for the Cubs, hitting a two-run home run in the first inning and a two-run double in the eighth that brought Chicago within a run.

Bellinger’s blast in the bottom of the eighth provided an insurance run.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen recorded the last four outs for his 21st save.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks in just 2 2/3 innings, his shortest start since going two innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 23, 2014.

Wood (4-5) won his third consecutive start following a three-start stretch in which he gave up a combined 15 runs. He allowed three runs on seven hits over seven innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Each team has three victories in the season series, with the final regular-season matchup between the clubs taking place Thursday. All seven of the Dodgers-Cubs games this season were condensed into a 10-day stretch.

After Contreras’ first-inning homer, his sixth, the Dodgers responded with a three-run first inning, getting Muncy’s home run and a two-run double from Yasmani Grandal.

Pederson hit a two-run home run in the second inning, with Enrique Hernandez adding an RBI single for a 6-2 lead.

The six earned runs against Hendricks were the most he has yielded since he gave up six on June 19, 2015, at Minnesota.

Javier Baez had two more hits for the Cubs to give him six in the past two games. He is 11-for-21 against Dodgers this year.

