Russell, Rizzo help Cubs clobber Dodgers, 11-5

Addison Russell hit a home run and drove in four runs Thursday, and Anthony Rizzo had a three-run double in a seven-run seventh inning, as the visiting Chicago Cubs rolled to an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Albert Almora Jr. added a home run, while Jason Heyward put the Cubs into the lead for good with an RBI double to open the Cubs’ big seventh inning. Rizzo had four hits and Javier Baez had three to give him nine in the past three games. Baez went 14-for-26 against the Dodgers this season.

Max Muncy and Justin Turner hit home runs for the Dodgers to give the club 53 homers in the month, tying a franchise record. The Dodgers are five off the major league record for a month with two games to play.

The Cubs overcame a solid five-inning outing from the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw, as the left-hander made his second start since returning from the disabled list because of a back issue.

Kershaw gave up one run on four hits over five innings with no walks and six strikeouts before turning the ball over to the bullpen after 68 pitches.

Cubs starter Jose Quintana gave up three runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, while Steve Cishek (2-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler (4-2) gave up five runs on a walk and five hits in one inning after returning from the disabled list because of a rib injury. Reliever Erik Goeddel gave up four runs on four hits in his one inning of work.

The Dodgers led 2-0 after three innings on an RBI single from Enrique Hernandez and Muncy’s 17th home run of the season. It was Muncy’s 10th home run in June.

An RBI single from Russell in the fourth inning cut the Dodgers’ lead to a run, but Hernandez followed in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double for a 3-1 lead.

The Cubs greeted Buehler in the sixth with Almora’s home run and a Russell sacrifice fly to tie the score 3-3. The Cubs then scored seven runs in the seventh on six hits and a walk.

The Cubs’ seven-run seventh was the most the Dodgers have given up in an inning this season. The previous high of six was scored by the Cubs in the sixth inning Tuesday.

The Cubs won the season series with the Dodgers 4-3, with all seven games played in a span of 10 days.

