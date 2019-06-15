Dodgers' Hill gets key hit, win against Cubs

EditorsNote: changes to “right field line” in fourth graf

June 14, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger (35) misses the home run hit by Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rich Hill rallied from a slow start to pitch seven strong innings Friday night, and he also drove in the go-ahead run with a fourth-inning single as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 5-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs.

Matt Beaty hit his first career home run and Justin Turner hit his 100th as the Dodgers earned their seventh consecutive home victory and won for the 11th time in their last 12 games at Dodger Stadium. They are 22-3 in home games going back to mid-April.

Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant hit home runs for the Cubs, who lost on the road for the seventh time in their last eight games and the ninth time in their last 11 away from Wrigley Field.

Rizzo gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run shot down the right field line against Hill. It was his 18th homer of the season and just his third off a left-handed pitcher.

Dodgers starting pitchers allowed multiple runs in the first inning for the third consecutive game. They are 2-1 in those games.

After Los Angeles erased the Cubs’ early lead on a two-run home run by Beaty in the second, Bryant gave Chicago a 3-2 lead in the third with his 15th of the season. Turner then matched that for the Dodgers in the third with his seventh of the season to tie the score.

Hill’s go-ahead single in the fourth looped just out of the reach of shortstop Javier Baez and into short left field to score Beaty from second base. The Dodgers made it 5-3 in the fifth on an RBI fielder’s choice by Max Muncy.

Hill (4-1) gave up three runs on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. He retired 11 consecutive batters at one point, a run that was halted by David Bote’s pinch-hit double in the seventh.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth inning for his 20th save and his 10th consecutive scoreless outing.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (7-5) gave up five runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings with two walks and one strikeout. It was Hendricks’ first loss since April 26, ending his streak of six consecutive winning decisions.

—Field Level Media