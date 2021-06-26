Four-run eighth pushes Dodgers over Cubs

AJ Pollock and Max Muncy hit two-run homers in the eighth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-2 win against the visiting Chicago Cubs in the second game of their four-game series on Friday night.

Slideshow ( 16 images )

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin allowed one run and one hit over four innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Six relievers for Los Angeles combined to allow one run over the final five innings and help the Dodgers end a four-game losing streak. Blake Treinen (2-3) allowed one hit and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief to earn the win.

Cubs starter Jake Arrieta allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Kris Bryant homered for the Cubs, who used four pitchers to no-hit the Dodgers in Thursday’s series opener.

Gavin Lux walked to lead off the eighth against reliever Ryan Tepera (0-1), who had allowed one run in his previous 20 appearances. Pollock then lifted a sinker just out of the reach of leaping left fielder Joc Pederson to break the 2-2 tie.

Tommy Nance entered and gave up a two-out single to Mookie Betts, followed by Muncy’s 15th home run of the season to make it 6-2.

The Dodgers gave up a home run in the first inning for the fifth straight game when Bryant went deep with one out for a 1-0 lead.

Cody Bellinger led off the second inning with a single, stole second, went to third on a ground out and scored on another grounder to tie the score 1-1.

Zach McKinstry hit the first pitch of the third inning over the fence in center for a home run to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead, their first since Sunday.

The Cubs put their first two runners on in the seventh inning off Jimmy Nelson. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third and Treinen was brought in to face Pederson, who hit a sacrifice fly to tie the score 2-2.

--Field Level Media