Rizzo homers off Jansen, Cubs stun Dodgers

June 15, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning as the visiting Chicago Cubs rallied for a 2-1 victory Saturday night over the Los Angeles Dodgers and closer Kenley Jansen.

Three outs away from losing the first three games of the four-game series, the Cubs began their comeback when Kris Bryant was hit by Jansen’s first pitch. Rizzo then crushed a 2-0 pitch into the Cubs’ bullpen in right field for his team-leading 19th home run of the season.

Jansen’s blown save was his third of the season and first since May 5 at San Diego when Hunter Renfroe hit a walk-off grand slam.

The Cubs’ rally spoiled a solid start from the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler, who took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and allowed only two hits over seven scoreless innings. The Dodgers had their 1-0 lead through eight innings courtesy of a fourth-inning home run from Alex Verdugo.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish pitched at Dodger Stadium for the first time since he lost Game 7 of the 2017 World Series while starting for Los Angeles. Darvish was nearly as good as Buehler, giving up one run on two hits over seven innings with 10 strikeouts, retiring the last 11 batters he faced.

Buehler struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. Jansen (2-2) entered the game with 10 consecutive scoreless outings.

Kyle Ryan (2-1) picked up the victory by recording the final out of the eighth inning. Pedro Strop pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save, working around a two-out walk to Max Muncy.

The Dodgers saw their seven-game home winning streak come to an end. The Cubs won on the road for the second time in their last four games, after losing five consecutive away from Wrigley Field.

Verdugo broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a 459-foot blast into the seats in right-center field off Darvish. It was registered as the longest home run at Dodger Stadium this season. His fifth home run of the season was his first since April 24.

—Field Level Media