Pollock polishes off Dodgers' sweep of Reds

A.J. Pollock interrupted a pitchers’ duel with a three-run home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a three-game series sweep with a 3-2 victory Wednesday afternoon over the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

With Reds starter Sonny Gray locked in a scoreless showdown with Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, Pollock came through in the sixth inning as Los Angeles tied the major league record for consecutive games with a home run at home.

The Dodgers have hit at least one home run in 32 consecutive games going back to last season, matching the mark set by the Colorado Rockies in 1999.

The Reds scored against Buehler in the seventh inning thanks to former Dodgers Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, who set the table. After Puig and Kemp both singled and then moved up a base after Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes was charged with a passed ball, Eugenio Suarez brought home a run with a ground ball.

In his second career start against the Dodgers, Gray stretched his scoreless streak against Los Angeles to 14 innings by giving up just one hit through five innings. After Barnes walked to lead off the sixth, and Cody Bellinger was put aboard intentionally, Pollock crushed a two-out drive into the seats in left-center field for second homer of the season.

Gray (0-3) gave up his three runs on just two hits over six innings with two walks and nine strikeouts. In Gray’s four starts this season, the Reds have been held to no runs twice and two runs once. The right-hander has a 2.79 ERA over his first 19 1/3 innings.

Buehler (2-0), who entered with an 8.25 ERA after his first three starts of the season, held the Reds to one run on three hits over 6 1/3 innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen gave up a run in the ninth inning when a Kemp fly ball brought home Puig, but he was able to finish off his fifth save of the season.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner did not start for the second consecutive game because of a bruised left ankle and a tight right hamstring, but he pinch hit in the eighth inning and struck out.

