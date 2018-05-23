Back-to-back homers boost Dodgers past Rockies

Chris Taylor and Yasiel Puig hit back-to-back home runs in a span of three pitches, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers end their five-game home losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

The Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the sixth inning before Taylor hit a two-run shot off reliever Bryan Shaw (1-3) to put Los Angeles on top. It was Taylor’s sixth home run of the season.

Puig followed with his fifth home run of the year, with all five coming in his past eight games. It was the third time the Dodgers hit back-to-back home runs this season.

The Rockies have allowed more runs in the sixth inning than any team in baseball, giving up an average of 0.94 in the frame.

J.T Chargois (2-1) gave up a run in his lone inning but still earned the victory. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth inning for his ninth save in 11 chances.

Ian Desmond had a solo home run in the second inning, his eighth, and added an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning that gave the Rockies a brief 3-2 lead.

Dodgers starter Brock Stewart, who was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier Tuesday, gave up two runs on five hits over four innings. He walked one and struck out one. It was Stewart’s fourth call-up this season and his first major league start of the year.

Rockies starter Chad Bettis, who entered with a 1.83 road ERA, gave up two runs on three hits over five innings. The outing matched one on April 2 at San Diego for his shortest road start this season.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Matt Kemp and a bases-loaded walk by Puig. The Rockies used Desmond’s home run and a Nolan Arenado RBI single in the third inning to tie the score.

The Rockies fell to 19-12 on the road, but they still have the most road victories of any team in baseball. Their 31 road games are also the most in the majors.

The Dodgers are just 9-14 at home. They won at Dodger Stadium for the first time since defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 9.

