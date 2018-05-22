Gonzalez's late RBI sends Rockies past Dodgers

Carlos Gonzalez’s infield single in the eighth inning brought home the go-ahead run Monday as the visiting Colorado Rockies edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 to move into sole possession of first place in the National League West.

Gonzalez’s slow bouncer up the middle was picked up by Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley, but the throw to first base was late and off line, allowing Tony Wolters to score from third base with two outs. The Rockies’ victory came in the first meeting of the year between the division rivals.

The Dodgers managed just three hits as they saw their four-game win streak come to an end at the start of a season-long 10-game, 11-day homestand. Reliever Pedro Baez (1-3) took the loss after pitching two-thirds of an inning.

The Rockies got an early 1-0 jump on this season series, a year after they were one of just two teams to win their season series against the National League champion Dodgers, going 10-9.

Even if runs were hard to come by, home runs were not. The Dodgers broke through first when Max Muncy hit the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth inning over the wall in right-center. It was Muncy’s fifth home run of the season.

A half-inning later, the Rockies got the run back, this time on a home run from Gerardo Parra. The drive over the wall in left-center was not only the Rockies’ first hit of the game off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, it was their first baserunner as well. Parra’s home run was his third of the season.

Buehler’s impressive rookie season continued in his sixth start as he gave up his one run on two hits over seven innings. His solid showing came despite getting hit in the back of the ribs by a 108 mph comebacker off the bat of Trevor Story in the fifth inning.

Buehler, who was the Dodgers’ starting pitcher in the team’s combined no-hitter May 4 against the San Diego Padres, has now given up two earned runs or less in five of his six starts.

Rockies starter German Marquez (3-5) picked up the victory with a night similar to Buehler, giving up one run on two hits over seven innings. He now has four quality starts, all on the road, while he lowered his ERA away from home to 2.06.

Rockies closer Wade Davis picked up his 17th save in 19 chances.

—Field Level Media