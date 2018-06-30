Rockies' Anderson shuts down Dodgers' bats in 3-1 win

Tyler Anderson held this month’s most prolific home-run hitting team scoreless over a career-best eight innings on Friday as the visiting Colorado Rockies forged a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In turn, the Rockies hit three home runs themselves with solo shots from Pat Valaika, Nolan Arenado and Chris Iannetta, as Colorado won for just the second time in seven games against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers’ Justin Turner spoiled the shutout with a two-out home run in the ninth inning. It gave the Dodgers 54 home runs in June to set a franchise record for a single month. It was Turner’s fifth of the season.

Anderson held the power-hitting Dodgers in check, giving up four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. He also contributed two hits at the plate. Wade Davis pitched the ninth inning for his 23rd save.

Valaika’s fifth-inning home run got the Rockies going, with Arenado adding his home run in the eighth inning and Iannetta hitting one in the ninth.

Valaika went deep on a 1-2 count against Dodgers starter Rich Hill for his first home run of the season on just his 10th hit. Valaika, who is batting just .128, is in his third stint with the Rockies this season after being recalled Saturday from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Arenado, the reigning National League player of the week, hit his 20th home run to tie for the league lead. It was his seventh home run in his last 10 games and his second homer in two days after hitting one in the first inning Thursday of an eventual victory at San Francisco. Iannetta hit his sixth off Yimi Garcia.

The low-scoring game was in stark contrast to the last time the teams met to start the month of June. In a June 1-3 series at Colorado, the Dodgers scored 33 runs in a three-game sweep, while both teams combined for 52 runs.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits with no walks in his third start since coming off the disabled list because of a blister on his left middle finger. Hill (1-3) remained winless in five career starts against the Rockies.

Anderson (5-3) continued his success on the road. He improved to 4-0 in 10 starts away from Coors Field and beat the Dodgers for the first time since Aug. 31, 2016, at Denver.

