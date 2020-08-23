Bellinger's HR ends it as Dodgers top Rockies

Cody Bellinger hit a home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to defeat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 at home Saturday night.

Aug 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) throws in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

Chris Taylor also hit a home run and Kenley Jansen (1-0) got the final out of the top of the ninth for the win as the Dodgers earned their 10th victory in their last 11 games.

Sam Hilliard hit a home run and Trevor Story had two hits for Colorado, which has lost six straight and 11 of 13. The Rockies have lost 15 of their last 16 games at Dodgers Stadium.

Bellinger won it when he hit a 1-0 slider from Daniel Bard (1-2) to right for his seventh home run of the season. After a slow start, the reigning National League MVP has three homers in his last four games.

The Dodgers took the lead in the first inning when Mookie Betts led off with a walk and Corey Seager singled through hole at short. Seager got caught in a rundown trying to go to second and Betts came home with the first run of the game.

Taylor hit a home run, his second, with a blast to right with one out in the second inning to increase the lead to 2-0.

Hilliard led off the third with a homer to deep right, his second of the season, off Dodgers starter Dustin May to make it 2-1. May left after five innings having allowed one run on five hits with two walks and one strikeout over 81 pitches. The rookie has not allowed more that two runs in any of his six starts.

Colorado tied it in the sixth against reliever Brusdar Graterol. Story led off with a single to short, and Seager’s errant throw put him on second base. Story moved to third on a groundout and scored on Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly.

Colorado took a 3-2 lead in the seventh when Ryan McMahon led off with a walk and eventually scored on Blake Treinen’s wild pitch.

The Dodgers tied it in the bottom of the inning. Justin Turner was hit by a pitch, AJ Pollock doubled and Bellinger walked, ending Kyle Freeland’s night.

Turner scored on a double-play grounder by Seager to make it 3-3.

Freeland allowed three runs on four hits and fanned six in six-plus innings.

—Field Level Media