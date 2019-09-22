Ryu, mates hit homers as Dodgers top Rockies

Hyun-Jin Ryu hit his first career home run and went seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers reached 100 victories by rallying to defeat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 in their final home game of the regular season Sunday afternoon.

September 22, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu (99) throws against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Bellinger added his second grand slam of the season in a five-run fifth inning, and his 46th home run overall, as Los Angeles finished 59-22 at home this season.

At 100-56, the Dodgers reached 100 victories for the second time in the past three seasons and just the fourth time in their Los Angeles history. The Dodgers also reduced their magic number for clinching the best record in the National League to one.

Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard hit home runs for the Rockies, the sixth on the season for each. Colorado lost for the eighth time in nine games at Dodger Stadium this season, while the Dodgers won the season series 15-4.

Unable to break through over the first four innings against Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela, who had an 11.85 ERA over his previous eight starts, the Dodgers took control in the fifth.

Ryu’s home run to right-center field tied the score 1-1. Senzatela then loaded the bases on a walk to Joc Pederson and singles from Gavin Lux and Justin Turner.

The Rockies went to left-hander Jake McGee, but Bellinger crushed his second pitch into the seats in right field. It was Bellinger’s fifth career grand slam.

After Hilliard hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 5-3, Corey Seager hit a solo shot in the bottom of the inning, his 18th, and rookie Will Smith added his own solo shot in the eighth, his 14th.

Ryu (13-5) gave up three runs on six hits over seven innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Senzatela (10-11) gave up four runs on seven hits over four-plus innings with three walks and four strikeouts. The right-hander has given up at least four earned runs in eight of his past nine starts.

—Field Level Media