Smith's blast gives Dodgers' third straight walk-off win

Will Smith gave the Los Angeles Dodgers their third game-ending home run in three days, all from rookies, with a three-run shot in the ninth inning Sunday for a 6-3 victory and a spectacular three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) throws in the 1st inning agains the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Smith, who was called back up to the major leagues earlier in the day, crushed his pinch-hit shot to right-center off Rockies right-hander Scott Oberg (5-1). The Rockies elected to walk veteran Russell Martin to face Smith.

It was the third home run of the season for Smith, two of which gave the Dodgers a walk-off victory. It was the first time since 2010 the Dodgers put together three consecutive walk-off victories.

On Friday, Dodgers rookie Matt Beaty hit a game-ending home run and on Saturday it was Alex Verdugo’s second home run of the game that won it for the Dodgers, who were scuffling on offense early Sunday against Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela.

Chris Taylor hammered a pinch-hit, three-run home run on the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning to finally get the Dodgers on track and put Los Angeles ahead briefly by a 3-2 count.

The Rockies came back quickly, getting a fortunate hop to tie the score 3-3 in the eighth inning. Tony Wolters hit a double down the right-field line against Pedro Baez, with Daniel Murphy scoring from first base, but only because Enrique Hernandez’s relay throw took a low skip past Martin at home plate.

Kenta Maeda allowed two runs in seven strong innings as the Dodgers earned their sixth consecutive victory and went 9-2 on a homestand against the Cubs, Giants and Rockies. Kenley Jansen (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Dodgers.

David Dahl hit a home run for the Rockies, his eighth, while Senzatela was cruising through six innings before the Dodgers erupted over a three-batter sequence in the seventh. Beaty hit a one-out infield single and Enrique Hernandez doubled to chase Senzatela. It was the first time the Dodgers had multiple base runners in an inning.

Taylor then greeted reliever Chad Bettis with a blast into the left-field seats, his eighth of the season. Taylor is 10-for-20 with three homers and 10 RBIs over a six-game stretch.

The Rockies took a 2-0 in the third inning on an RBI single from Ryan McMahon. Colorado was swept after it won all three games at Arizona last week.

—Field Level Media