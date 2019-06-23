Walk-off HR lifts Dodgers over Rockies for 2nd straight day

EditorsNote: Fixes Brendan Rodgers’ last name; other edits for clarity

June 22, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu (99) throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Verdugo had four hits and hit two home runs, including the walk-off blast in the 11th inning, as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied Saturday for a 5-4 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies in a near mirror-image of Friday’s series opener.

One day after rookie Matt Beaty ended a victory on a ninth-inning homer, it was another Dodgers rookie to rip his first game-ending home run. Verdugo’s second home run of the game was his seventh of the season.

Raimel Tapia hit a home run and rookie starter Peter Lambert pitched five solid innings in his fourth career outing but the Rockies dropped to 0-5 against the Dodgers this season and lost on consecutive days following a successful three-game sweep at Arizona.

Verdugo’s first home run came off Lambert, while his game-winner tagged Jesus Tinoco (0-1) with the loss in his third career appearance.

The Rockies jumped out to an early lead when Nolan Arenado delivered an RBI single in the first inning. It was Arenado’s 12th hit and eighth RBI in 20 at-bats against Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu.

The Dodgers tied the game 1-1 in the second inning on Beaty’s RBI single in his first trip to the plate since his game-winner Friday.

But the Rockies wasted little time regaining the lead against Ryu, one of the favorites to start next month’s All-Star Game for the National League. Ian Desmond had an RBI single and Daniel Murphy drove in a run on a groundout in the third inning for a 3-1 advantage.

In the Dodgers’ half of the third, Justin Turner had an RBI single to cut the deficit to a run. Verdugo tied it 3-3 in the fifth with his first homer.

With Ryu lifted after six innings, Yimi Garcia struck out Brendan Rodgers to start the seventh, but was replaced by Caleb Ferguson. After falling behind 0-2 on fastballs, Tapia hit an 0-2 curveball from Ferguson over the fence in left-center for his sixth home run of the season and a 4-3 Rockies lead.

The Dodgers tied the game 4-4 in the eighth inning on Beaty’s two-out bloop single to left field to score Cody Bellinger, who doubled and advanced to third on a ground out by Max Muncy.

Joe Kelly (2-3) pitched a scoreless 11th inning to earn the victory.

—Field Level Media