Preview: Astros at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t won a World Series since 1988, while the Houston Astros have never been crowned champions in their 56-season history. The teams begin their attempts to end their respective droughts when Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw pitches against Houston’s Dallas Keuchel in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are in the World Series for the first time since their memorable 1988 slaying of the Oakland Athletics, a series best known for limping Kirk Gibson’s decisive Game 1 homer. The Astros lost to the Chicago White Sox in the 2005 World Series and this season’s 101-win squad knocked out the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees to reach the Series. “Our guys are battle tested now,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters. “We had no question coming in. I think more people had questions about us than we questioned ourselves. Now we chase the ultimate prize. There’s two teams standing. It’s a race to four wins now.” The Dodgers, who won 104 regular-season games, rolled through the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs with standout third baseman Justin Turner excelling by going 12-for-31 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in the eight games.

TV: 8:09 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 2.60 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 3.63 ERA)

Keuchel has struck out 25 in 17 1/3 innings over three starts this October and is a solid 4-1 with a 2.59 ERA in six career postseason appearances (five starts). The 29-year-old former Cy Young Award winner scanned the Dodgers’ lineup and had no trouble anointing it as the best he’ll face all season. “Just seems like production top to bottom, even some of their extra guys, has been there all year,” Keuchel said at his Monday press conference. “They are going to be the deepest team we played, hands down. My job is to go out there and get the job done.”

Kershaw has served up six homers in three starts this postseason but his career ledger has improved to 6-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 21 appearances (17 starts). The 29-year-old three-time Cy Young winner is 3-2 with a 2.38 ERA in eight career starts against the Astros and has experienced struggles with Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve (6-for-15, four doubles). “He hits everything pretty well. I think he’s super aggressive but at the same time he hits a lot of pitches,” Kershaw said of Altuve during his Monday press conference. “... He’s a tough out. I think he’s one of the toughest outs in the game. You just can’t give in to him.”

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers’ bullpen didn’t allow a hit in 29 at-bats in the National League Championship Series against the Cubs and has a 0.94 ERA this postseason.

2. Houston RF Josh Reddick went 1-for-25 in the American League Championship Series, including a record-tying 22 straight hitless at-bats (Dal Maxvill, 1968 St. Louis Cardinals).

3. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager (back) made the World Series roster and said Monday he’s ready to play nine innings.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Astros 2