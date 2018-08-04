Verlander fans 14 as Astros edge Dodgers 2-1

EditorsNote: Clarifies that Springer was given just one RBI (due to a throwing error)

Justin Verlander struck out 14 over 7 2/3 innings and George Springer had a two-run double as the Houston Astros defeated the host Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 in the first game between the clubs since last fall’s World Series.

Springer owned the 2017 Fall Classic with five home runs, including homers in four consecutive games. On Friday it was as if the series never ended, as he walked in the first inning and gave the Astros a pair of runs in the second, though he was credited with just one RBI — the second run was credited to a throwing error by center fielder Cody Bellinger.

Verlander was in complete control, striking out five consecutive batters between the first and second innings and striking out the side in both the second and the fourth.

The Dodgers’ Joc Pederson hit a leadoff home run for the second consecutive day to give him 17 on the season. It was the eighth leadoff home run of Pederson’s career and his fifth this season.

Other than Pederson’s home run, Verlander (11-6) gave up just three singles, two to Chris Taylor. He walked just one batter and ended his night with a strikeout of Pederson.

Astros reliever Hector Rondon recorded the last four outs for his 11th save. With the tying run on second base in the eighth inning, Rondon got Manny Machado to fly out to right field to end the threat.

The Dodgers were coming off a 21-run outburst Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the most they have scored in a game in Dodger Stadium history.

L.A. starter Alex Wood (7-6) gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits over six innings with three walks and four strikeouts. He came out to warm up at the start of the seventh inning but received a visit from a member of the medical staff and was replaced by right-hander Dylan Floro.

The Dodgers are now 8-7 in the second half after returning from the All-Star break on a 10-game road trip, with the last five games at home.

The Astros have won three consecutive games after a five-game losing streak that included getting swept at home by the Texas Rangers.

