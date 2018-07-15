Calhoun's HR in 10th sends Angels past Dodgers

Kole Calhoun hit a go-ahead home run in the 10th inning Saturday as the visiting Los Angeles Angels held on for a 5-4 interleague victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers had the tying run on third base with one out in the 10th, but Chase Utley hit a shallow fly ball to left field and Yasmani Grandal struck out to end it against Angels reliever Jose Alvarez (4-3).

The Dodgers forced extra innings with a run in the ninth. Utley delivered a pinch-hit single for the second consecutive night and scored on a double from Grandal. Alvarez ended the rally when he got Joc Pederson to fly out to the base of the center field wall with the bases loaded.

Calhoun has hit six of his nine home runs in July, including three in the past two games. He hit just one home run over his first 50 games of the season before going to the disabled list with an oblique injury.

The Dodgers were unable to deliver a run in their last 12 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen (0-3) gave up Calhoun’s home run, the fifth long ball he has allowed this season.

Angels starter Andrew Heaney gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk in 6 1/3 innings. Dodgers starter Alex Wood needed 50 pitches to get through the first two innings, but settled down to give up three runs on seven hits in six innings.

The Angels have won three times in five games against the Dodgers this season and could win both series between the clubs with a victory Sunday.

Justin Upton had three RBIs for the Angels, including a seventh-inning home run, his 19th. Upton gave the Angels a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single off Wood.

The Angels scored twice in the second inning to open a 3-0 lead, getting a sacrifice fly from David Fletcher and a bases-loaded walk by Upton.

The Dodgers also scored twice in the second inning. Cody Bellinger had an RBI single off Heaney, while Chris Taylor was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Taylor tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning with a home run, his 11th of the season.

Upton’s home run came against Dodgers reliever Dylan Floro, who had retired the first 13 batters he had faced in a Dodgers uniform before he coughed up the long ball. Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his first relief appearance in four years.

