Marlins edge Dodgers, end five-game skid

Cameron Maybin delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning Tuesday as the visiting Miami Marlins ended their five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Maybin’s hit off Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez (0-1) helped the Marlins complete a rally from a one-run deficit in the eighth inning. Drew Steckenrider (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth inning for the victory, and Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth for his second save.

A pair of veterans kept the game tied in the late innings. Chase Utley worked a bases-loaded walk to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning, but the Marlins’ Starlin Castro hit an RBI double in the eighth to forge a 2-2 tie.

The Dodgers worked three two-out walks to score their seventh-inning run, as both Joc Pederson and Corey Seager reached base via a free pass ahead of Utley, who was pinch-hitting for Enrique Hernandez.

Castro’s two-out RBI double scored Derek Dietrich, who had singled with one out

Marlins left-hander Dillon Peters was solid over 5 1/3 innings, ending his outing with a strikeout of Cody Bellinger. Peters gave up one run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

In his 11th career start, his fifth this season, Peters was rarely in trouble and managed to make Bellinger a strikeout victim twice. His 96 pitches were a season high, one more than he threw Thursday at Milwaukee.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda also have up one run on four hits, doing it over six strong innings. The right-hander had seven strikeouts and just one walk. Maeda has a combined 17 strikeouts over his past two outings after recording 10 last Wednesday at San Diego.

The Dodgers took the early lead in the second inning on Austin Barnes’ double to right field, scoring Matt Kemp. Barnes, who was traded to the Dodgers from the Marlins after the 2014 season, was catching Tuesday after playing second base Monday.

A half-inning later, the Marlins tied the score 1-1 on J.T. Realmuto’s home run to right-center against Maeda. It was Realmuto’s second home run in six games this season.

Realmuto now has a hit in all 18 games he has played against the Dodgers, with 12 of those games played at Dodger Stadium. The 18-game streak is tied for the longest against the Dodgers to begin a career (since 1900) with Jim Davenport (1958).

Daniel Hudson pitched one inning of scoreless relief in his Dodgers debut. Hudson was called up earlier Tuesday.

