Adam Duvall HR lifts Marlins over Dodgers

Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run and also threw out a runner at home plate from right field as the Miami Marlins avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-2 victory Sunday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers.

Slideshow ( 33 images )

Pablo Lopez gave up two runs over five innings for the Marlins, while the bullpen polished off the victory with four scoreless innings to end a run where Miami lost six of eight games.

Austin Barnes and Mookie Betts drove in runs for the Dodgers, although Betts was thrown out a home plate in the fifth inning by Duvall after he tried to score on a Matt Beaty single. The Dodgers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

The Marlins are now 3-4 on a 10-game, three-city road trip that resumes Tuesday at Philadelphia.

Playing without Corey Seager, who went to the injured list after he was hit by a pitch Saturday and came away with a fractured right hand, the Dodgers looked like they might not skip a beat when they took a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

The first Dodgers run of the game came on Barnes double left field to score Sheldon Neuse and two batters later Betts made it 2-0 on an RBI single, also to left.

On a bullpen day, the Dodgers held down the Marlins through the first four innings until rookie right-hander Edwin Uceta took over in the fifth.

In his third career appearance, Uceta saw Lopez reach base on a Neuse error at second base before giving up a single to Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was playing in his first game since April 27 after spending time on the injured list with a hamstring issue.

Uceta (0-2) moved an out away from getting out of the jam before Duvall crushed a ball just inside the left field foul pole for his eighth home run of the season and second of the series.

Lopez (1-3) gave up seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts, while a pair of former Dodgers relievers closed out the victory for the Marlins. Dylan Floro, who received his 2020 World Series ring Friday, pitched a scoreless eighth inning, while Yimi Garcia pitched the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

--Field Level Media