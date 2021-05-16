Dodgers drill Marlins behind strong outing from Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer pitched seven scoreless innings, Chris Taylor and DJ Peters each drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 7-0 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Saturday to stretch their winning streak to four games.

The Dodgers lost Corey Seager in the process when the 2020 World Series MVP was hit by a pitch in his right hand in the fifth inning and was removed from the game.

Bauer (4-2) picked up his first victory in four starts, giving up just two hits with 10 strikeouts. He threw 113 pitches for the third time in his last four starts and the workhorse surpassed 100 pitches for the fourth time in his last five outings.

Marlins right-hander Jordan Holloway (1-2) went three-plus innings, giving up two runs on two hits with four walks in his second career start. He also singled in the third inning off Bauer for his first major league hit.

The Dodgers are on their longest winning streak since an eight-game run April 9-17 and have also won two consecutive series after not winning any of their previous six.

Both pitchers were sharp early until the Dodgers broke through in the fourth inning. They loaded the bases against Holloway on singles by Justin Turner and Max Muncy as well as a walk to Will Smith. Taylor walked to force home the first run and knock Holloway from the game.

Gavin Lux added a second run on a ground out one batter after Matt Beaty was ejected when he objected to a called third strike. Marlins hitting coach Eric Duncan had been ejected earlier for voicing his displeasure after Bauer opened the game with five consecutive strikeouts.

The Dodgers increased their lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning, shortly after Seager was plunked in the hand by a 90-mph Ross Detwiler sinker. Muncy had an RBI single and two batters later Taylor drove in his second run with a ground out.

The Dodgers added three runs in the eighth on a two-run single from Peters, the first two RBIs of his career, and a sacrifice fly from Mookie Betts.

--Field Level Media