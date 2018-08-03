Dodgers belt seven homers, blast Brewers 21-5

Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig each hit two home runs, and Cody Bellinger added a grand slam on a night when the Los Angeles Dodgers hit seven homers and rolled to a 21-5 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Clayton Kershaw struck out seven over six innings as Los Angeles scored double-digit runs for the 10th time this season. It was the most runs the Dodgers have scored in a game in the history of Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers set a season high for runs in a game and runs in an inning, scoring nine times in the seventh. They matched their season high for home runs. The Brewers sent infielder Hernan Perez to the mound in the seventh inning and had catcher Erik Kratz pitch in the eighth.

Perez yielded five runs before Kratz tossed a 1-2-3 inning.

Bellinger’s third-inning slam, off the foul pole in right field, was his second this season and third of his career. Brian Dozier and Justin Turner also hit home runs as Los Angeles earned a split in a four-game series.

Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin (10-4) gave up nine runs (eight earned) over 4 1/3 innings as he lost for the first time since June 24. The Brewers fell to 16-8 with Chacin on the mound this season.

Christian Yelich hit his 16th home run for the Brewers, while Jesus Aguilar hit his 26th.

Kershaw (5-5) won his second consecutive start and earned a victory for the fourth time in his past six outings. Despite a 2.55 ERA, he evened his record for the first time in 2018. Kershaw yielded two runs on five hits and two walks.

Pederson led off the game for the Dodgers with a home run to right field. It was the seventh leadoff home run of his career and fourth this season. He also hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to give him 16 on the season.

Puig hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and a two-run shot in the seventh to give him 14. Dozier hit a three-run shot in the fifth, his 18th. It was Dozier’s second home run in as many games with the Dodgers after he was acquired in a trade Tuesday with the Minnesota Twins.

In his first game back from the disabled list after recovering from a strained left groin, Turner went deep in the sixth inning. It was his sixth home run of the season and first since June 29.

After winning two of three games at Milwaukee to open the second half, the Dodgers won the season series 4-3 against the Brewers.

