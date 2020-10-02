Kershaw dominates as Dodgers sweep away Brewers

EditorsNote: Adds 9th graf about Woodruff ejection

Clayton Kershaw dominated over eight innings and Mookie Betts had a key two-run double as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a spot in the National League Division Series with a 3-0 victory Thursday over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Austin Barnes had an RBI single among his two hits as the Dodgers swept the best-of-three wild-card series at Dodger Stadium. Chris Taylor also had a pair of hits for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will wait to meet the winner of the St. Louis Cardinals-San Diego Padres wild-card series that is tied 1-1. The neutral-site NLDS will start Tuesday at Texas’ Globe Life Field. The NL Championship Series and the World Series also are scheduled to take place at Texas.

With Kershaw’s rocky playoff history looming over the proceedings Thursday, the veteran left-hander was in complete control, giving up just three hits with 13 strikeouts.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff held his own with Kershaw for four innings, but a Brewers defensive miscue in the fifth opened the door for the Dodgers.

With one out and runners at first and second and the game still scoreless, the Dodgers’ AJ Pollock hit a bouncing ball toward third base. The Brewers’ Luis Urias picked a short hop off the infield, stepped on third for the second out in the inning but his throw to first was low and Jedd Gyorko was unable to handle it for what would have been the final out.

Barnes followed with a ground-ball RBI single to center field for a 1-0 lead and Betts delivered a two-run double down the left field line.

Betts’ hit knocked Woodruff (0-1) from the game after the right-hander gave up three runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine.

Woodruff was ejected as he was walking off the field after being removed from the contest. The 27-year-old right-hander had words with plate umpire Quinn Wolcott, apparently about an earlier pitch that he thought should have been a strike.

Kershaw (1-0) gave up just one walk and had his sixth playoff start of at least 10 strikeouts, but he also entered with a 9-11 record and a 4.43 ERA in 32 postseason appearances (25 starts).

Right-hander Brusdar Graterol pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the save in place of closer Kenley Jansen, who was down for the night after earning the save in Game 1. It was Graterol’s first career MLB save.

The Brewers played without right fielder Ryan Braun, who was removed from Game 1 on Wednesday with lower-back discomfort.

Kershaw now has 183 postseason strikeouts in his career, passing fourth-place Roger Clemens (173) early in the game before tying Andy Pettitte for third-place on the all-time list.

--Field Level Media