Mets, Wheeler look strong in dodging Dodgers

Zack Wheeler pitched seven strong innings Wednesday and Wilmer Flores drove in two runs as the visiting New York Mets earned a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wheeler gave up three runs on three hits with nine strikeouts, ending his streak of holding opponents to two earned runs or less at eight consecutive outings. Wheeler had held his last four opponents to one earned run or less.

Flores delivered an RBI single in the fourth inning and another in the fifth as the Mets won the series against the Dodgers and finished their nine-game, three-city road trip with a 5-4 record. They also won a series at San Francisco.

The Dodgers lost for just the third time in their past 12 games but fell for the second time in three games.

Max Muncy hit a two-run home run for the Dodgers, his 32nd of the season. Muncy’s home run came three pitches after Wheeler was hit in the chest by a comebacker by Justin Turner that was clocked at 91 mph off the bat.

Cody Bellinger hit a home run for the Dodgers in the seventh inning, his 22nd.

Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up five runs (three earned) on 11 hits over six innings. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

Wheeler is now 8-1 over his last 10 starts with a 1.86 ERA dating to July 14.

Each team’s first nine batters were set down in order before the offenses got going in the fourth inning. Austin Jackson and Flores each had RBI singles in the fourth, while Jeff McNeil scored when Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal dropped a throw to the plate.

Amed Rosario added an RBI single with another one from Flores in the fifth inning. The Mets opened up a 7-2 lead in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Michael Conforto and a run by McNeil on a wild pitch by Ryan Madson.

Dodgers right-hander Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth inning, and will now miss the next three games. Jansen will not travel with the team for a key series this weekend at Colorado, where his atrial fibrillation condition can be exacerbated at altitude.

