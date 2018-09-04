Nimmo's pinch-hit blast lifts Mets over Dodgers

EditorsNote: revises sixth graf

Brandon Nimmo delivered a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a 4-2 victory Monday over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Nimmo’s 16th home run of the season came off reliever Kenta Maeda (8-9), who was working out of the bullpen for just the sixth time since he was removed from a crowded Dodgers rotation in August.

After spending one day in sole possession of first place in the National League West, the Dodgers fell to second place, a half-game behind the Colorado Rockies.

Mets starter Jacob deGrom only enhanced his NL Cy Young Award chances, despite ending the night with his 12th no-decision in 28 starts. The right-hander gave up one run on just two hits over six innings with a walk and six strikeouts. He even drove in a run in his second consecutive game with an RBI single in the fifth.

The outing gave deGrom sole possession of a pair of Mets records. He has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in 25 consecutive starts, breaking a tie with Dwight Gooden. He also delivered his 20th consecutive quality start, breaking a tie with Tom Seaver.

His streak of six consecutive starts with at least nine strikeouts came to end. DeGrom now has a 1.45 ERA over his past 11 starts.

Justin Turner gave the Dodgers their only run off deGrom when he hit a first-inning home run, his 12th of the season and his seventh since being reinstated from the disabled list on Aug. 2.

Drew Smith (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for his first career victory. Robert Gsellman pitched the ninth inning for his 10th save.

The Dodgers had at least one runner in scoring position during each of the final three innings but scored just one run in that span, on a Yasmani Grandal sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Dodgers starter Alex Wood gave up one run on five hits over five innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

—Field Level Media