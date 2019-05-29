Conforto's grand slam lifts Mets past Dodgers

EditorsNote: rewords second graf

May 28, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning Tuesday, and the visiting New York Mets ended a six-game road losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Conforto went deep to left field off left-hander Scott Alexander, who had just entered the game after the Mets loaded the bases against Yimi Garcia (0-2) and Dylan Floro. It was Conforto’s 10th home run of the season and first since he returned Sunday spending just over a week on the concussion list.

Cody Bellinger hit his 20th home run of the season and Rich Hill went six strong innings for the Dodgers, who saw their four-game winning streak end. It was just the third Los Angeles defeat to the Mets in 17 games going back to 2016.

Todd Frazier also hit a home run for the Mets, and Steven Matz (4-3) gave up two runs over six innings to earn the victory. New York won for the seventh time in the past nine games.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Conforto’s slow roller to third base. Matz, who was on third base, broke for home on the play, and Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was not able to make an accurate throw to the plate.

Bellinger erased that lead with a two-run home run in the Dodgers’ half of the third. His drive deep into the seats in right field moved him one home run off the major league lead held by the Brewers’ Christian Yelich.

Bellinger became just the second Dodgers hitter all time with at least 20 home runs in his team’s first 55 games, joining Gil Hodges, who hit his 20th home run in the 53rd game of 1951.

Frazier flashed his own power in the fourth inning, taking Hill deep over the left field wall for his third homer of the season. It was his first home run since April 30.

Top Dodgers catching prospect Will Smith made his major league debut, delivering a second-inning single in his first career at-bat. He doubled in the seventh and threw out a base-stealer for the first time when he cut down Carlos Gomez at second in the sixth inning.

—Field Level Media