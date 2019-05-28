Kershaw wobbles but wins again as Dodgers top Mets

Enrique Hernandez hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the sixth inning, and Clayton Kershaw remained unbeaten as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 9-5 victory over the visiting New York Mets on Monday in the opener of a four-game series.

May 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) talk before the game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Kershaw (5-0) gave up three runs on 10 hits over six innings for the Dodgers, who have won all eight of his starts and 16 consecutive going back to August.

J.D. Davis and Adeiny Hechavarria hit home runs for the Mets, who were coming off a 6-1 homestand but have now lost six consecutive road games. Mets starter Jacob deGrom gave up two runs on seven hits over five innings.

Cody Bellinger hit a third-inning home run, his 19th, and made a highlight play on defense to snuff out the Mets’ eighth-inning rally when he threw out Carlos Gomez at third base from deep right field.

Davis gave the Mets a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning with a two-run home run off Kershaw, his sixth long ball of the year.

With deGrom out, the Dodgers took over with a six-run sixth inning. Chris Taylor’s home run off Tyler Bashlor (0-2), his fourth, tied it 3-3. Hernandez was pinch-hitting for Joc Pederson when he hit his homer to right-center off Daniel Zamora, his eighth of the season and first since May 8.

The Dodgers added two more runs in the inning for an 8-3 lead. Corey Seager was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Alex Verdugo hit a sacrifice fly.

Kershaw gave up a season-high hit total but still improved to 9-0 in 14 career starts against the Mets with a 2.14 ERA. Kenley Jansen recorded five outs for his 15th save.

Hechavarria’s two-run homer in the eighth was his third of the year. The Mets then loaded the bases with one out before Bellinger caught Davis’ fly ball in right and doubled off Gomez trying to tag up and advance to third base, all before Tomas Nido could tag up and score from third.

Bellinger also threw out Michael Conforto at home in the first inning, and Pederson and Seager executed a perfect relay throw in the fifth inning to cut down Nido at the plate. The three outfield assists tied a Dodgers record.

Pederson had three hits off deGrom after entering just 2-for-14 against the right-hander. The Dodgers had 17 hits, giving them four consecutive games with at least 12 hits.

—Field Level Media