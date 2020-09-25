Buehler strong in return as Dodgers shut down A's

EditorsNote: Adds “host” in lede; Changed to “0-for-11 slide” in 7th graf

Walker Buehler was impressive in his return from the injured list and the host Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a 5-1 victory Thursday over the Oakland Athletics.

Buehler, who spent two separate stints on the IL over the past five weeks because of a blister on his right index finger, gave up one hit over four scoreless innings in his final tuneup before next week’s playoffs. Dylan Floro (3-0) earned the victory with one inning of flawless relief.

Corey Seager continued his torrid stretch with a home run and two RBIs, while Will Smith, Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor also drove in runs as the Dodgers (40-17) became the first team to 40 victories.

A’s starter Mike Fiers (6-3) gave up two runs on five hits over five innings, but Oakland (34-22) was held to just three hits. Sean Murphy spoiled the Dodgers’ shutout bid with an eighth-inning home run, his seventh.

Buehler gave up just one hit with one walk and six strikeouts as he threw 65 pitches, 45 for strikes. It was a far more uplifting scene than the last time he took the mound on Sept. 8 at Arizona when he left the game early with a bloody finger.

Buehler and Clayton Kershaw are set as starters to open the playoffs, with manager Dave Roberts still deciding on a third.

Smith gave the Dodgers the early 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single to score Mookie Betts. The hit ended Smith’s 0-for-11 slide.

Seager made it 2-0 in the third inning with a home run to left-center field, his 15th. It was his sixth home run in the month of September and he went 6-for-10 in the three games against the A’s.

The Dodgers broke open the game in the sixth inning. Hernandez had a pinch-hit RBI single and Taylor followed with a bases-loaded walk to increase the lead to 4-0. Seager added a sacrifice fly for his 16th RBI this month.

Murphy’s home run was the first run Dodgers left-hander Jake McGee gave up in nine September outings. The Dodgers’ bullpen struck out 10 batters in five innings.

The A’s lost for the third time in their last four games.

--Field Level Media