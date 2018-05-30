Arrieta pitches Phils to rare win at Dodger Stadium

EditorsNote: adds new last graf with Florimon injury

Jake Arrieta pitched seven scoreless innings, and Nick Williams hit a home run as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies won at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2016, posting a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

The victory ended the Phillies’ four-game losing streak in Los Angeles. Philadelphia was swept in a three-game series last year and lost 5-4 on Monday night after building a 4-0 lead.

Arrieta (5-2) gave up six hits, all singles, while recording his second career victory at Dodger Stadium. He also pitched his first career no-hitter in the ballpark in 2015. On Tuesday, he walked two and struck out five.

The veteran right-hander had five starts in May, giving up a combined three earned runs. Three of those five outings were scoreless. He finished the month with a 0.90 ERA over 30 innings, the first time his ERA was under 1.00 in a month since September 2015.

The Dodgers have just three defeats in their last 12 games but they have lost twice in their past three games after also falling to the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Williams’ home run came leading off the second inning, his fifth of the year. Three batters later, Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda (4-4) was pulled from the game due to a right hip strain. Odubel Herrera had a two-run single later in the inning off reliever Scott Alexander to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead.

The severity of Maeda’s injury was not immediately known. The Dodgers have three other starters on the disabled list: Clayton Kershaw (left biceps tendinitis), Rich Hill (blister on left middle finger), and Hyun-Jin Ryu (left groin strain). Kershaw is scheduled to return from the DL on Thursday in the series finale against the Phillies.

Jorge Alfaro hit an RBI double for Philadelphia in the sixth.

The Dodgers did not get their first extra-base hit until Max Muncy doubled to lead off the eighth inning. It came against reliever Hector Neris, who was facing his first batter after replacing Arrieta. Justin Turner followed with an RBI single to spoil the shutout.

Philadelphia’s Maikel Franco and Carlos Santana added run-scoring hits in the ninth.

Phillies utility man Pedro Florimon left the game in the first inning after fouling a ball off his right foot, and he was later diagnosed with a foot fracture. He will return to Philadelphia to be re-evaluated and the timetable for his return is unknown.

—Field Level Media