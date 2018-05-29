Grandal, Dodgers rally past Phillies in 8th, win 5-4

Yasmani Grandal capped a three-run eighth inning with an RBI single and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied Monday for a 5-4 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Trailing 4-2 in the eighth, the Dodgers put together a wild comeback with the aid of two infield singles and an infield popup that was lost by Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

Matt Kemp had a pinch-hit RBI double in the eighth for the Dodgers, while Max Muncy delivered an RBI infield single that bounced off the glove of pitcher Adam Morgan (0-1). Grandal’s go-ahead hit to left field came against a drawn-in infield.

Yimi Garcia (1-1), who was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier Monday, picked up the victory with two scoreless innings of relief. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth inning for his 12th save in 14 chances and his 11th consecutive scoreless outing.

The Dodgers rallied from an early 4-0 deficit, making it their largest comeback victory of the season.

Hernandez had a three-run home run that gave the Phillies their 4-0 lead in the second inning. The Phillies scored their first run in the opening inning on a wild pitch.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but it was broken up on a leadoff single from Yasiel Puig. The right-hander gave up two runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings, allowing an RBI double by Joc Pederson and an RBI single from Justin Turner in the sixth.

In just his second start of the season, Dodgers right-hander Brock Stewart gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits with two walks over four innings.

The Dodgers have won nine of their last 11 games and are looking to win their fourth consecutive series. The Phillies are now 13-10 this month and are within reach of their first winning May since 2012. They have not won a series in L.A. since 2014.

The Phillies have lost four consecutive games at Dodger Stadium after getting swept in a three-game series in April of 2017.

Phillies skipper Gabe Kapler, the Dodgers’ former director of player development, lost his first game as a manager at Dodger Stadium.

