Dodgers rely on 4 homers to down Phillies

Joc Pederson and Corey Seager hit home runs during a three-run fifth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers grabbed the lead and went on to a 6-3 victory Friday night over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

May 31, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez also hit home runs, while Kenta Maeda pitched six strong innings, as the Dodgers won for the seventh time in their last eight games.

Andrew McCutchen hit a home run for the Phillies, who have lost consecutive games after winning five of their previous six. Philadelphia starter Jake Arrieta had an RBI single, but tied a season high by giving up five runs over five innings.

The Dodgers improved to 11-4 at home over the Phillies going back to 2015, and scored at least five runs in all 11 of those victories.

Muncy’s third-inning two-run home run, his 12th of the season, gave the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead. The Phillies tied the score after McCutchen’s fourth-inning home run, his 10th, was followed by Arrieta’s RBI single in the fifth.

The Dodgers took it to Arrieta (5-5) in their half of the fifth, first getting a solo shot from Pederson, his 17th. The blast to right field traveled 445 feet to the back of the bleachers. Seager hit a two-run homer two batters later, his seventh, to give the Dodgers a 5-2 advantage.

Arrieta needed 97 pitches to go five innings and failed to go six innings for just the third time in 12 starts this season.

Hernandez added an insurance run in the eighth inning with his ninth homer of the season. It was the fourth time the Dodgers have hit four or more home runs in a game this season.

Maeda (7-2) gave up two runs on three hits over six innings with no walks and six strikeouts. The right-hander improved to 5-0 at home this season with a 1.69 ERA. Kenley Jansen got the final out for his 17th save.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner missed his second consecutive game with mild tightness in his right hamstring. The Dodgers were also without manager Dave Roberts, who left the team to attend his son Cole’s high school graduation.

