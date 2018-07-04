Homer-happy Dodgers thrash Pirates again

EditorsNote: Tweaks stat in 3rd graf

Max Muncy hit two of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six home runs Tuesday in an 8-3 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor, Yasmani Grandal and Enrique Hernandez also homered for Los Angeles, which had four homers a night earlier in a 17-1 victory over the Pirates.

The Dodgers have hit 18 homers in five games against Pittsburgh this season.

David Freese was 3-for-3 and drove in all three Pirates runs with two singles and a homer.

Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw (2-4), in his third start since coming off the disabled list (back), gave up two runs and four hits, with two strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

Ivan Nova (4-6) became the first pitcher in the Pirates’ 132-year history to allow five homers in a game. He had allowed two homers in 25 2/3 innings over four starts since coming off the DL (finger).

In five-plus innings Tuesday, he allowed seven runs and nine hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Pederson set the tone when he sent the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning over the wall in right-center, his 13th of the season. Muncy followed with a homer to center for a 2-0 lead.

Pittsburgh closed to within 2-1 in the second when Elias Diaz led off with a double and scored on Freese’s single.

In the third, Muncy struck again with a leadoff homer, his team-leading 20th, to right to make it 3-1.

The Pirates repeated their scoring formula in the fourth — Diaz doubled and scored on Freese’s single — making it 3-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, Grandal hit his first triple of the season and scored on Taylor’s homer, his 10th, to left-center, for a 5-2 lead.

Grandal led off the sixth with his 12th homer, to center. Taylor doubled, chasing Nova. The first batter to face reliever Dovydas Neverauskas was Hernandez, who smacked his 15th homer, to center, to make it 8-2.

Freese’s fifth homer, to left, in the seventh made it 8-3.

—Field Level Media