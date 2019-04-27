Bellinger, Dodgers keep flexing power, beat Pirates

Cody Bellinger and Austin Barnes hit home runs Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers set the major league record for long balls in consecutive home games during a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Apr 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle (13) looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Bellinger’s first-inning home run gave the Dodgers homers in 33 consecutive home games going back to last season, one better than the 1999 Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers also tied the record for consecutive home runs at home to start a season at 14.

In addition, Bellinger set the record for total bases before the start of May with 88, and the most home runs in Dodgers history before the start of May with 13.

Josh Bell hit a home run for the Pirates, who saw their losing streak extend to a season-long six games during the opener of a five-game road trip.

Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1) struck out 10 batters, his most in a game since July of 2014. The left-hander gave up two runs on eight hits over seven innings with no walks.

Bellinger’s home-run total matches the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich for the major league lead. The Brewers also have homers in 14 consecutive home games to start this season.

Barnes hit his third of the season in the second inning to end an 0-for-12 slide. He added a two-run double in a three-run fourth inning for the Dodgers.

Pirates starter Chris Archer (1-2) gave up six runs on six hits over four innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Ryu gave up a first-inning run when Adam Frazier scored after Gregory Polanco hit into a double play. He kept the low-scoring Pirates off balance from there, aside from Bell’s fourth-inning homer, his sixth.

The Pirates entered with 75 runs scored, second worst in the NL to the Miami Marlins.

Bellinger’s first-inning homer gave the Dodgers the lead for good at 2-1. He had two hits to give him 42, one behind Rafael Furcal’s franchise record for March/April set in 2008.

Justin Turner had three hits, his third three-hit game of the season. Turner remains the only Dodgers position player from the Opening Day roster without a home run.

—Field Level Media