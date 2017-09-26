Preview: Padres at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reached the 100-win mark for the first time in 43 years and look to record another victory when they host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. The Dodgers rolled to a 9-3 victory in Monday’s series opener and are two shy of matching the Los Angeles-era record set in 1962 and matched in 1974.

Los Angeles holds a 4 1/2-game lead over Washington for the best record in the National League with just five contests remaining. The Dodgers won the opener without Yasiel Puig, who was benched after showing up late for early batting practice. “It has to be very clear to everyone in the clubhouse that the only purpose is to prepare for the postseason and for it to be about all of us,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “No one player can be bigger than the team. For me, right now, that was a decision that he made, not me.” San Diego has allowed 17 runs in back-to-back defeats and lost four of its last six contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA, KTLA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Dinelson Lamet (7-7, 4.45 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Alex Wood (15-3, 2.71)

Lamet is 0-3 over his last six turns despite allowing fewer than three runs in four of the outings. The 25-year-old served up three homers in his last start against Arizona while allowing six runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Lamet struck out 10 and allowed one run and six hits in a loss on Sept. 1 in his lone career outing against the Dodgers.

Wood has allowed two runs and six hits while registering 14 strikeouts in 12 innings over his last two starts, beating the Nationals and not factoring in the decision against Philadelphia. The 26-year-old’s performance has dropped since the All-Star break, going 5-3 with a 3.97 ERA since play resumed after being 10-0 with a 1.67 ERA prior to the Midsummer Classic. Wood is 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA in three appearances (two starts) against the Padres this season and 3-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 11 career games (seven starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 3B Justin Turner (thumb) missed his fourth consecutive game and is unlikely to play on Tuesday.

2. San Diego RF Hunter Renfroe is 1-for-10 with five strikeouts in his last three contests since hitting three homers against Arizona on Sept. 20.

3. Los Angeles INF Logan Forsythe, starting in place of Turner, matched his career best of four RBIs on Monday while going 3-for-3 with a homer.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Padres 1