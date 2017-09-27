Preview: Padres at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers aim to match their top victory total since moving to Southern California when they host the San Diego Padres on Wednesday for the finale of their three-game series. The Dodgers’ 9-2 victory on Tuesday was their 101st of the season, one shy of the Los Angeles era-mark shared by the 1962 and 1974 clubs.

The Dodgers clinched home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs with Tuesday’s win and are 2 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland for the same honor for the entire postseason. Corey Seager homered and drove in four runs while Yasiel Puig was 1-for-3 with a walk in his return from a disciplinary benching. San Diego has allowed 26 runs while losing its last three games and is sinking at the finish with five defeats in its last seven contests. Hunter Renfroe belted his 25th homer to set the Padres’ rookie record - eclipsing a mark established in 1969 by Nate Colbert, who went on to be a three-time All-Star.

TV: 10:08 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Clayton Richard (8-14, 4.63 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Rich Hill (11-8, 3.50)

Richard has won two of his last three starts and didn’t allow a run in either of the victories. The 34-year-old is winless in 14 straight turns on the road - losing seven - since blanking Los Angeles for eight innings at Dodger Stadium on April 4. Richard is 1-2 with a 5.52 ERA in five starts against the Dodgers this year and 7-6 with a 4.17 ERA in 24 career appearances (22 starts).

Hill has won back-to-back outings, allowing one run in each, to follow a four-start losing streak. The 37-year-old has matched his career best for victories and has limited opposing batters to a .188 average in 13 home starts despite being 6-5 with a 3.04 ERA. Hill is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three turns against San Diego this season and 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA in seven career outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 3B Justin Turner (thumb) returned Tuesday after a four-game absence and went 1-for-4 with one run scored.

2. San Diego 3B Christian Villanueva went 2-for-4 with a homer on Tuesday and has gone deep four times in nine major-league games.

3. The Dodgers won their 56th home game of the season on Tuesday to set the club’s Los Angeles-era record.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Padres 4