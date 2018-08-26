Dodgers sweep Padres, keep pressure on Diamondbacks

Justin Turner drove in five runs and Hyun-Jin Ryu went an effective 5 2/3 innings, with two hits at the plate, as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the visiting San Diego Padres with a 7-3 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Turner had a two-run double in the fifth inning, a two-run single in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth as the Dodgers overcame an early 2-0 deficit. Turner’s five RBIs tied a career high.

Manny Machado hit a two-run home run in a four-run fifth inning that put the Dodgers in front for good. Ryu started the four-run uprising in the fifth with a two-out single followed by a Brian Dozier walk and the hits from Turner and Machado. It was Machado’s 31st home run and seventh with the Dodgers.

Padres starter Robbie Erlin was in control early but never made it out of the fifth as the Dodgers batted around. The left-hander gave up four runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings, with one walk and three strikeouts.

Ryu gave up 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings, with two runs, a walk and eight strikeouts.

A day after a heartbreaking defeat, when the Padres rallied against Clayton Kershaw only to lose on the first pitch following a 20-minute power outage delay, the Padres started quickly. Franmil Reyes hit a second-inning home run, and Hunter Renfroe had an RBI single in the third.

Reyes had a home run in consecutive games in the series and 11 on the season. Renfroe’s RBI came a day after he hit a game-tying home run against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. Renfroe added a solo home run Sunday in the ninth inning, his 16th.

The Padres were swept in a series for the ninth time this season and fell to a season-high 33 games under .500 at 50-83.

After falling 4 1/2 games behind the National League West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, the Dodgers are 2 1/2 games behind as they take aim at their sixth consecutive division title.

The Dodgers improved to 12-4 against the Padres this season, with the final three games in the season series to take place in September at Dodger Stadium.

—Field Level Media