Turner's double sends Dodgers past Padres in 12th

Justin Turner hit a game-winning RBI double in the 12th inning immediately following a 20-minute power outage as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 5-4 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres.

The Padres tied the game 4-4 in the ninth inning on a home run from Austin Hedges off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

It was the third consecutive game Jansen gave up either the game-tying or go-ahead home run since coming off the disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat.

With consecutive victories over the Padres, the Dodgers have won their first series at home since taking two of three from the Los Angeles Angels on July 13-15. The Dodgers are 2 1/2 games behind Arizona and Colorado, each 71-58, in the National League West.

Dodgers sluggers Manny Machado and Max Muncy each reached the 30-homer plateau. Dodgers lefty Caleb Ferguson (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory. Robert Stock (0-1) took the loss for the Padres, who suffered their 10th defeat in the last 12 games.

Machado got the Dodgers’ offense off to a quick start, hitting a three-run home run three batters into the game against Padres starter Brett Kennedy.

Muncy, who started the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City and was recalled midway through April, became the 23rd player in Dodgers history to hit 30 home runs in a season when he went deep in the seventh.

The Padres looked like they were about to tie the game in the eighth inning, but Hunter Renfroe’s smash up the middle hit baserunner Wil Myers for the third out.

Clayton Kershaw gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with nine strikeouts.

In his fourth career start, Kennedy continued to show improvement for San Diego despite his early struggles. He gave up three runs on five hits over five innings of work with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Padres broke through against Kershaw in the third inning when Manuel Margot had a leadoff double and scored on an RBI single from Freddy Galvis. Franmil Reyes crushed a deep home run to left field in the seventh inning, his 10th.

—Field Level Media