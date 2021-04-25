Corey Seager, Dodgers end losing streak vs. Padres

EditorsNote: deleted “Corey” in 9th graf

Slideshow ( 64 images )

Corey Seager delivered a go-ahead two-run single during a three-run sixth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 5-4 victory Saturday to even a high-drama season series with the San Diego Padres at three games each.

AJ Pollock and Sheldon Neuse each had two hits with a run scored for the Dodgers, while Kenley Jansen recorded a four-out save as the Dodgers won after losing four of their previous five.

The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two home runs for the second consecutive day to become just the second visiting player to hit multiple home runs in back-to-back games at Dodger Stadium along with Barry Bonds in 2002.

San Diego saw its three-game winning streak against Los Angeles come to an end.

In a battle of Cy Young Award winners, Padres left-hander Blake Snell gave up two runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven, while Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer (3-0) gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits over six innings, including both of Tatis’ homers. Bauer had nine strikeouts.

Tatis’ first home run came on the second pitch of the game to give the Padres a 1-0 lead, and Jurickson Profar made it 2-0 in the second with an RBI single.

The Dodgers drew even on a Justin Turner RBI single in the third inning and an RBI single from Neuse in the fourth.

Tatis’ second home run came on a full-count pitch in the sixth inning, his sixth of the season.

The Dodgers jumped on top for the first time in the bottom of the sixth. They tied it 3-all on a bases-loaded walk to Mookie Betts, and then Seager delivered a two-run single for a 5-3 lead. Seager had two hits after entering the game 2-for-24 over his previous six contests.

The Padres added a run in the seventh when Jake Cronenworth scored on a Blake Treinen wild pitch.

Padres right-hander Pierce Johnson (0-1) gave up three runs without recording an out in the sixth inning to take the loss.

Jansen earned his fifth save in six chances, leaving the tying run at third base while striking out Trent Grisham to end the game.

--Field Level Media