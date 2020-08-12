Machado, Padres slam Dodgers

Manny Machado hit a grand slam and Garrett Richards delivered a strong six innings as the visiting San Diego Padres continued to show their potential with a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

August 11, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ross Stripling (68) throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar also hit a home run for the Padres, who won for the fourth time in five games and picked up their third victory in five games against the Dodgers this season. San Diego is 11-7 nearly a third of the way into the season after not finishing above .500 since 2010.

Machado went deep in the third inning against his former team, his fifth of the season and also his fifth against the Dodgers since moving to the Padres as a free agent in February 2019.

Chris Taylor and Austin Barnes each had two hits and an RBI for the Dodgers while Justin Turner doubled in the second inning for his 1,000th career hit.

Dodgers starter Ross Stripling (3-1) lasted just 4 2/3 innings, giving up six runs, two earned, on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts. The Padres’ two home runs gave Stripling five homers allowed in four starts.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Taylor singled with two outs to score Turner. They nearly scored a second run in the inning, but Taylor was thrown out at the plate on a relay by shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after an Enrique Hernandez double.

The Padres sent eight batters to the plate in a five-run third inning. They scored their first run on a Stripling throwing error after Austin Hedges laid down a sacrifice bunt, with Jake Cronenworth able to come home.

Four batters later, Machado crushed a first-pitch slider from Stripling over the wall in center field.

Profar’s home run against Stripling, over the right field wall in the fifth inning, was his second of the season.

Richards (1-1) gave up one run on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. A day after using six pitchers to win a bullpen game, the Padres used four more relievers Tuesday. Drew Pomeranz threw one pitch to earn his fourth save.

Padres pitching has held the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts to two hits in seven at-bats in the two games, while reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger is 1-for-8.

