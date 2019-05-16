Maeda carries Dodgers to victory over Padres

Kenta Maeda did it all for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, striking out 12 over 6 2/3 scoreless innings while also driving in two runs in a 2-0 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres.

It was the second consecutive solid start for Maeda (5-2), who gave up just one hit over six innings in a victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. The right-hander gave up just three hits to the Padres with no walks.

Matt Strahm gave up two runs over five innings for the Padres, who lost for the fourth time in five games against the Dodgers this season. Strahm (1-3) walked two after he entered with six walks in his seven previous starts.

Kenley Jansen put two aboard in the ninth inning with one out but escaped the jam for his 14th save as the Dodgers swept the brief two-game series and went 7-2 on their just-completed homestand.

Maeda took advantage of an opportunity to move up in the Dodgers rotation and pitch Wednesday ahead of Rich Hill. Maeda’s recent resurgence began at the tail end of a May 5 start at San Diego when he retired the last eight batters he faced with an adjustment to his slider.

The right-hander had eight strikeouts after four innings and 10 after five innings, while giving up just one extra-base hit among the three allowed. The outing matched a 12-strikeout performance from May 23 last season and was one off his career best set in 2016.

It was the most strikeouts from a Dodgers pitcher since Walker Buehler had 12 on Sept. 19 of last season.

On a night when runs were at a premium, the Dodgers put a pair of runners in scoring position in the second inning before Maeda blooped his two-run single to shallow right field. He added a second single in the fourth inning.

Padres infielder Ian Kinsler, on the bench after he was not included in the starting lineup, was ejected in the fifth inning by home-plate umpire Scott Barry for arguing balls and strikes.

The Dodgers’ Justin Turner was hit by a pitch for the second consecutive night against the Padres and for the seventh time this season.

—Field Level Media