Muncy’s walk-off double lifts Dodgers to 11-10 win

Max Muncy hit a game-ending two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a wild 11-10 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Sunday.

In a back-and-forth game, the Dodgers rallied despite seeing Joc Pederson get thrown out at third base in the ninth inning after Alex Verdugo’s ground ball to Eric Hosmer at first base. Hosmer made the throw across the infield for the first out with the Padres clinging to a one-run led.

After Corey Seager reached base on an error by Padres second baseman Luis Urias, Muncy worked an eight-pitch at-bat before sending his two-run double to right. Muncy also hit a home run, while Russell Martin and A.J. Pollock went deep as well.

Pedro Baez (6-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the victory. San Diego’s Kirby Yates (0-3) was trying for his third save of at least four outs. Hosmer hit a grand slam and drove in five runs for the Padres.

The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on Muncy’s 27th homer of the season, followed by a two-run shot from Martin, his fourth of the season, and second in two starts.

The Padres chased Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda in the third inning. Padres pitcher Chris Paddack had an RBI single to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 3-1. After a Greg Garcia single and Manny Machado walk loaded the bases, Hosmer hit a grand slam to right, his 16th home run of the season and second career slam.

After Hunter Renfroe followed with a single, Adam Kolarek replaced Maeda, who gave up five runs on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Manuel Margot continued the Padres’ power show with a home run in the fourth inning off Dodgers right-hander Yimi Garcia as San Diego took a 6-3 lead. It was Margot’s second consecutive game with a home run.

The Dodgers rallied to take a brief 7-6 lead, going ahead on Pollock’s home run in the sixth inning, his eighth of the season.

The Padres took the lead again in the seventh, getting an RBI single from Machado to tie it, then going ahead on a sacrifice fly from Hosmer. The Padres made it 10-7 in the eighth on RBIs from Fernando Tatis (single) and Greg Garcia (sacrifice fly). The Dodgers got back to within a run in the bottom half on RBIs from Pollock (double) and Matt Beaty (groundout) before Pollock was thrown out at the plate as the tying run.

Paddack gave up six runs on six hits over four innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

