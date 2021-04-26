Padres rally, edge Dodgers in 11 innings

EditorsNote: Adds additional Dodgers info in 8th graf; Makes groundout 1 word in 5th graf; Added stat at end of 10th graf

Eric Hosmer delivered a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning to give the San Diego Padres an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and a series victory on the road during a memorable four games between the National League powerhouses.

The Padres’ third victory in four days came after they rallied late with six runs from the seventh to ninth innings in order to send the game into extra innings.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a home run for the Padres, his fifth in the final three games of the series. He has seven on the season.

With Dodgers starter Dustin May no longer in the game, the Padres’ rally began quietly in the seventh inning while trailing 7-1. San Diego loaded the bases against veteran Los Angeles left-hander David Price and scored a pair of runs on a Victor Caratini single to pull within 7-3.

San Diego delivered a second consecutive two-run inning in the eighth to get within 7-5 as Eric Hosmer had an RBI single and Jorge Mateo brought home a run with a groundout, using his speed to prevent an inning-ending double play.

With the Dodgers staying away from closer Kenley Jansen after his four-out save Saturday, Los Angeles right-hander Jimmy Nelson struggled in the ninth while trying to protect the last of Los Angeles’ lead. Manny Machado’s RBI single tied it 7-all after Trent Grisham also had an RBI single.

Extra innings included the Padres using pitcher Ryan Weathers as a pinch hitter and the Dodgers using pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the same role. Both pitchers struck out.

May struck out a career-best 10 batters over six innings for the Dodgers, while Sheldon Neuse and Chris Taylor hit home runs. Los Angeles lost a game with a six-run lead for the first time since 2011.

Tatis went 8-for-18 in the series with six RBIs. He had two hits and two walks Sunday and scored four of the Padres’ eight runs.

Justin Turner drove in two runs for the Dodgers and Max Muncy walked five times, the first Dodger to walk five times in a game since Greg Brock in 1983.

Padres left-hander Tim Hill (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th inning to earn the victory, while closer Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless 11th to earn his eighth save. Left-hander Garrett Cleavinger (0-1) allowed the Padres’ run in the 11th inning to take the loss in his Dodgers debut.

The Padres lost the first two games of the season series last week but went 4-3 against the Dodgers in a span of 10 days.

--Field Level Media