Renfroe, Margot lift Padres past host Dodgers

Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit late home runs as the visiting San Diego Padres got the best of a pitchers’ duel, earning a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

It was the second consecutive game Renfroe put the Padres in the lead for good with a late home run, ending a scoreless tie with a solo homer in the seventh inning. He hit one in the eighth inning Friday night to give San Diego the lead in a 3-2 victory.

Padres rookie starter Chris Paddack pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up three hits with one walk and six strikeouts while his 96 pitches were one off his career high. Trey Wingenter (1-1) earned the victory with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 29th save.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda took a one-hitter into the seventh inning before Renfroe’s home run. Maeda (7-5) gave up three runs on four hits over 7 2/3 innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

The Dodgers lost consecutive games at home for the first time since April 12-13 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers nearly ended the early scoreless duel after loading the bases in the fifth inning, but Paddack struck out Maeda and got Joc Pederson on a groundout to first base to end the threat. Matt Beaty had doubled with Chris Taylor working a walk before Russell Martin’s single put runners on every base.

Maeda was one strike away from getting through seven scoreless innings when Renfroe lifted a 1-2 slider over the wall in center field. It was his team-leading 27th home run of the season.

The Padres did more two-out damage in the eighth inning. Josh Naylor had a leadoff single before Greg Garcia flew out and Wil Myers grounded out. Margot then got to another Maeda slider for his fourth home run of the season.

The Dodgers added a two-out run of their own in the eighth inning to prevent a shutout. Alex Verdugo doubled and scored when Padres third baseman Manny Machado uncorked a wild throw after a Justin Turner ground ball.

The Dodgers remained stuck on 60 victories with one more game remaining before the All-Star break. Los Angeles already became the 15th team in major league history to win 60 games before the All-Star break. It is the fourth time it has been accomplished in club history.

