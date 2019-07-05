Ryu dominates at home as Dodgers win 4th straight

EditorsNote: update 2: revises fourth graf

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t need a sixth consecutive walk-off win at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night.

With Hyun-Jin Ryu pitching six scoreless innings and Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger hitting solo homers, the Dodgers defeated the visiting San Diego Padres 5-1.

Ryu, the leading candidate to start for the National League All-Star team next Tuesday, improved to 10-2 while lowering his ERA to 1.73. He held the Padres to three hits over six innings, although his three walks marked the first time in 17 starts this season that he walked multiple batters. He had five strikeouts.

The win was the 50th of his career. Ryu has allowed no more than one earned run in any of his past seven home starts.

The Dodgers ran their record to 60-29 with a fourth straight win. They are 37-9 at Dodger Stadium, the majors’ best home record.

The Padres absorbed their fifth straight defeat.

Dinelson Lamet took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings during his first major league appearance since 2017. Lamet, who turns 27 in two weeks, had Tommy John surgery in April 2018 and missed the entire season.

Muncy gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with his 21st homer with one out in the second, his high fly to right staying just inside the foul pole.

Lamet had allowed only that run on two hits and no walks through his first four innings. But he ran into command problems in the fifth, issuing back-to-back walks to Chris Taylor and Russell Martin after a leadoff single by Matt Beaty.

Lamet struck out Ryu for the first out, but he hit Joc Pederson on the left calf with a pitch to force in a run ahead of a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo.

Bellinger greeted left-hander Logan Allen with his 30th homer of the season to open the sixth. Allen then hit Muncy with a pitch, and the infielder came around on an infield hit, an error and a sacrifice fly by Taylor.

The Padres got on the board in the eighth against Zac Rosscup on a single by Fernando Tatis Jr., a passed ball by Martin and a bloop single down the line in right by Eric Hosmer.

