Gavin Lux, Dodgers rally twice to beat Mariners

Gavin Lux hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-4 victory Tuesday over the visiting Seattle Mariners in the opener of a two-game interleague series.

Lux’s first home run of the season and sixth of his career came on a 1-0 fastball from Mariners right-hander Rafael Montero and brought the Dodgers all the way back from two separate three-run deficits.

Max Muncy hit a home run for the Dodgers and Corey Seager had a two-run single in the seventh inning as the Dodgers won for just the second time in their last seven games and the third time in their last 11.

Mitch Haniger hit a pair of home runs for the Mariners and Yusei Kikuchi struck out a career-high 11. Kyle Seager had a two-run home run as the Mariners fell for the second time in three games against the Dodgers.

Haniger hit a home run four pitches into the game off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, and Kyle Seager added his two-run shot - his seventh homer of the season -- in the fourth inning for a 3-0 advantage.

After Muncy got the Dodgers on the scoreboard with his sixth home run of the season, Haniger hit his second of the game in the sixth for a 4-1 advantage. The two home runs gave Haniger 10 on the season.

Corey Seager’s two-run single in the seventh brought the Dodgers within a run and came after Mookie Betts had struck out with the bases loaded. The Dodgers’ seventh-inning threat ended when Justin Turner struck out against Montero (3-2) for his first career four-strikeout game.

After Lux gave the Dodgers the lead, thumping his chest as the ball reached the seats in right-center, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth inning for his sixth save. Garrett Cleavinger (1-3) pitched a perfect eighth inning for his first victory with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers can take the two-game set on Wednesday, which would give them their first series victory since taking two of three at San Diego, April 16-18.

