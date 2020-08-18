Seager brothers slug it out as Dodgers top Mariners

Corey Seager got the best of Kyle Seager on Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded out 13 hits in an 11-9 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners in the opener of a four-game, home-and-home series.

August 17, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager had a home run and reached base three times as the Seager brothers played against each other as professionals for the first time. It was Corey Seager’s sixth home run of the season and his third home run since returning from a back injury Thursday.

The Mariners’ Kyle Seager, the older brother by six years, hit his own home run, had three hits and reached base four times. It was his fourth home run of the season. Evan White also hit two home runs for Seattle.

When Corey hit his three-run home run in the bottom of the second, he drew a smirk from his brother, who was playing third base, as he rounded the bases. When Kyle responded with a solo homer in the third inning, he also got a look from his brother, who was playing shortstop.

But Kyle’s homer was also noteworthy as the Seagers became the first set of brothers to homer in the same game while on opposing teams in more than 19 years. According to the Dodgers’ PR department, the last time it happened was June 7, 2001, when Felipe (Giants) and Cesar (Padres) Crespo turned the trick.

Enrique Hernandez added a two-run home run in a five-run seventh inning for the Dodgers as they rallied for their sixth consecutive victory. It was the Dodgers’ second five-run inning of the game, also doing it in the second.

Dodgers starter Ross Stripling had his worst outing of the season, giving up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits over three innings. Left-hander Caleb Ferguson (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory and Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Mariners starter Justin Dunn lasted just two innings, giving up six runs on five hits. The right-hander was hit in the abdomen by a Corey Seager line drive just two batters into the game. Right-hander Matt Magill (0-1) gave up five runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Mookie Betts also hit a home run for the Dodgers, his fifth in the last five games and ninth on the season.

Kyle Lewis, Kyle Seager and White all hit home runs against Stripling in the third inning as Seattle turned a 6-2 deficit into a 7-6 lead. The Mariners also finished with 13 hits.

The Mariners made it 8-6 in the fourth inning when Kyle Seager delivered an RBI single. He also had a bloop RBI single in first inning to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

The Dodgers went up for good in the seventh when Corey Seager led off with a single. A.J. Pollock had an RBI single, Max Muncy walked with the bases loaded and the Dodgers took a 9-8 lead when a run scored as Joc Pederson grounded into a double play.

Hernandez then hit his two-run shot, his second on the season and first since Opening Day.

—Field Level Media