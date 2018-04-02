Dodgers blank Giants again to split series

Rich Hill threw six scoreless innings, Cody Bellinger hit his first home run of the season, and the Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 9-0 Sunday night at Dodger Stadium, giving Los Angeles a split in the four-game series.

The shutout was the second in a row for the Dodgers’ pitching staff, which had Kenta Maeda and three relievers combine to blank the Giants 5-0 on Saturday. For the entire four-game series, the Dodgers allowed just two runs — both coming on solo homers by Joe Panik in the first two games, and both resulting in 1-0 Giants victories.

On Sunday, it was Hill’s turn. He worked his way out of a couple of jams, making 82 pitches and allowing five hits and three walks. He struck out five.

The Dodgers were held scoreless by Giants starter Chris Stratton until the fourth inning, when they pushed across a run with some sneaky and aggressive baserunning.

The inning started with singles by Corey Seager and Yasiel Puig. One out later, Bellinger hit a fly ball to left, with Seager tagging from second and breaking for third.

The throw to third by Hunter Pence was cut off by shortstop Brandon Crawford, who threw to Panik at second, trying to get the advancing Puig.

However, Puig, who finished with three hits in the game, broke back toward first. And as Panik chased Puig, Seager raced home without a throw to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead, and Puig got back to first safely.

The Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run sixth, getting an RBI double from Puig, an RBI single from Grandal and a two-run homer from Bellinger. Los Angeles had 13 hits in all, including two each from Chris Taylor, Grandal, Bellinger and Enrique Hernandez.

Stratton (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits on 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.

Los Angeles reliever Tony Cingrani, Josh Fields and Wilmer Font combined to pitch the final three innings to finish the shutout.

—Field Level Media