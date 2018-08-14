Giants rally past Dodgers with 4-run ninth

Pinch hitter Nick Hundley delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning as the San Francisco Giants pulled off a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

The Giants scored four runs with two outs in the ninth inning, all off left-handed reliever Scott Alexander.

Los Angeles dropped its fourth game in a row to fall into a tie with the Colorado Rockies for second place in the National League West, one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants sit in fourth, five games back.

The Dodgers led 2-0 before Chase d’Arnaud and Buster Posey each had one-out singles in the ninth. After a force play at second for the second out, Austin Slater was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Hundley then delivered his clutch hit to right-center. Gorkys Hernandez followed with an RBI single off Alexander (2-1). A fourth Giants run scored in the inning on an error by Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy.

It was the second save the Dodgers have blown in the past three games, and the bullpen also took a loss Sunday at Colorado. Closer Kenley Jansen currently is on the disabled list due to an irregular heartbeat.

Justin Turner hit a fifth=inning home run, his seventh of the year, and Clayton Kershaw struck out nine in eight innings, his longest outing of the season.

Kershaw even helped his own cause on offense, blooping a hit down the left field line for an RBI double in the fourth inning. Austin Barnes was able to score from first base when Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford collided with left fielder Hernandez in foul territory. Crawford left the game an inning later.

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner went six innings, giving up two runs on seven hits. He had two walks and four strikeouts. Going back to last season, the Giants are now just 9-21 in starts made by Bumgarner.

Ray Black (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the victory, and Will Smith tossed the ninth inning for his ninth save.

It was the 11th meeting all-time between Kershaw and Bumgarner. The Giants took a 6-5 lead in those matchups. It is the most head-to-head matchups between any active pitchers.

The Giants scored in the sixth inning on a groundout by Andrew McCutchen. Third baseman Turner appeared to have time to throw home to get Steven Duggar, but he elected to start a potential double play instead, only getting a forceout at second.

